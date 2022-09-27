Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    First Lady Jill Biden Honors the Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program at the White House

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    First Lady Jill Biden Honors the Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program at the White House

    Since its inception in 2012, the National Student Poets Program has showcased the essential role of writing and the arts in academic and personal success for audiences across the country. Representing five different regions of the nation, the 2022 National Student Poets are:

    • Vidhatrie Keetha, Bronx, NY (Northeast)

    • Emily Igwike, Milwaukee, WI (Midwest)

    • Winslow Hastie, Jr. Charleston, SC, (Southeast)

    • Jesse Begay, Santa Fe, NM (Southwest)

    • Diane Sun, Bellevue, WA (West)

    The White House

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 18:37
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 858817
    Filename: DOD_109241451
    Length: 00:27:45
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, First Lady Jill Biden Honors the Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program at the White House, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    FLOTUS
    First Lady Jill Biden
    Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT