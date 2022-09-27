video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



First Lady Jill Biden Honors the Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program at the White House



Since its inception in 2012, the National Student Poets Program has showcased the essential role of writing and the arts in academic and personal success for audiences across the country. Representing five different regions of the nation, the 2022 National Student Poets are:



• Vidhatrie Keetha, Bronx, NY (Northeast)



• Emily Igwike, Milwaukee, WI (Midwest)



• Winslow Hastie, Jr. Charleston, SC, (Southeast)



• Jesse Begay, Santa Fe, NM (Southwest)



• Diane Sun, Bellevue, WA (West)



The White House