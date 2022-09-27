First Lady Jill Biden Honors the Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program at the White House
Since its inception in 2012, the National Student Poets Program has showcased the essential role of writing and the arts in academic and personal success for audiences across the country. Representing five different regions of the nation, the 2022 National Student Poets are:
• Vidhatrie Keetha, Bronx, NY (Northeast)
• Emily Igwike, Milwaukee, WI (Midwest)
• Winslow Hastie, Jr. Charleston, SC, (Southeast)
• Jesse Begay, Santa Fe, NM (Southwest)
• Diane Sun, Bellevue, WA (West)
The White House
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 18:37
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|858817
|Filename:
|DOD_109241451
|Length:
|00:27:45
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, First Lady Jill Biden Honors the Class of 2022 National Student Poets Program at the White House, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT