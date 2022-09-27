NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) An MH-60R helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 departs Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Sept. 27, 2022, ahead of Hurricane Ian. Aircraft will temporarily relocate to alternative airfields in the United States as a safety precaution until conditions allow them to return to their respective home airfields. (U.S. Navy Video)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 17:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858816
|VIRIN:
|220927-N-NO101-0152
|PIN:
|858816
|Filename:
|DOD_109241427
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Naval Air Station Jacksonville prepares for Hurricane Ian., must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
