    Naval Air Station Jacksonville prepares for Hurricane Ian.

    JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    NAVAL AIR STATION JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) An MH-60R helicopter from Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 74 departs Naval Air Station Jacksonville, Sept. 27, 2022, ahead of Hurricane Ian. Aircraft will temporarily relocate to alternative airfields in the United States as a safety precaution until conditions allow them to return to their respective home airfields. (U.S. Navy Video)

