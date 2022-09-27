U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Ian landfall

U.S. Coast Guard District Seven crews prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall at Air Station Miami, Opa-Locka, Florida, Sept. 27, 2022. The Coast Guard from South Carolina to the Florida Keys and Caribbean are urging mariners to secure their vessels and paddlecraft, stay informed and follow local evacuation orders, and use VHF Ch. 16 or 911 for emergency assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 17:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858814
|VIRIN:
|220927-G-KT616-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109241420
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
