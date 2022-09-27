Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard prepares for Hurricane Ian landfall

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    U.S. Coast Guard District Seven crews prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall at Air Station Miami, Opa-Locka, Florida, Sept. 27, 2022. The Coast Guard from South Carolina to the Florida Keys and Caribbean are urging mariners to secure their vessels and paddlecraft, stay informed and follow local evacuation orders, and use VHF Ch. 16 or 911 for emergency assistance. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ronald Hodges)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 17:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858814
    VIRIN: 220927-G-KT616-1001
    Filename: DOD_109241420
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: FL, US

    Hurricane
    preparedness
    florida
    air station miami
    district seven
    IAN

