Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Defense Health Agency Region-Indo Pacific Establishment Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    DHA Director Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place hosts the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific Establishment Ceremony at Tripler Army Medical Center, Sept. 27.

    The Region, led by Army Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck, consists of 39 tri-service military medical treatment facilities located throughout the pacific to include Hawai'i, Mainland Japan, Okinawa, Korea, and Guam.

    Functioning as a highly effective integrated military healthcare system, the Indo-Pacific Region provides enhanced readiness, patient centered health care, a positive patient experience, quality outcomes, and overall beneficiary health for a population of approximately 234,999 eligible beneficiaries.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 19:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 858813
    Filename: DOD_109241415
    Length: 00:23:35
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Defense Health Agency Region-Indo Pacific Establishment Ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Defense Health Agency Region

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT