DHA Director Army Lt. Gen. Ronald J. Place hosts the Defense Health Agency Region Indo-Pacific Establishment Ceremony at Tripler Army Medical Center, Sept. 27.



The Region, led by Army Maj. Gen. Joseph J. Heck, consists of 39 tri-service military medical treatment facilities located throughout the pacific to include Hawai'i, Mainland Japan, Okinawa, Korea, and Guam.



Functioning as a highly effective integrated military healthcare system, the Indo-Pacific Region provides enhanced readiness, patient centered health care, a positive patient experience, quality outcomes, and overall beneficiary health for a population of approximately 234,999 eligible beneficiaries.