Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    220927-N-NO101-0150

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MAYPORT, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Video by Oscar Sosa 

    U.S. Navy           

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) departs Naval Station Mayport, Fla. in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is homeported at Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 16:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858810
    VIRIN: 220927-N-NO101-0150
    PIN: 220927
    Filename: DOD_109241315
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MAYPORT, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220927-N-NO101-0150, by Oscar Sosa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    people
    sailors
    usn
    u.s. navy
    ian
    hurricane ian

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT