NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sept. 27, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) departs Naval Station Mayport, Fla. in preparation for Hurricane Ian. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is homeported at Naval Station Mayport. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 16:53
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858810
|VIRIN:
|220927-N-NO101-0150
|PIN:
|220927
|Filename:
|DOD_109241315
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|MAYPORT, FL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
