    497th Multi-Role Bridge Company complete Wet Gap Crossing Training

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Sgt. William Griffen 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to the 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion, conduct a wet gap crossing Sept. 22, 2022, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Bridge erection boats use ropes to quickly capture, maneuver, and emplace the bays. This training prepares the unit to face real-world scenarios they might encounter in large scale combat operations with a focus on assured mobility in a variety of challenging conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 17:01
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    This work, 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company complete Wet Gap Crossing Training, by SGT William Griffen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    wet gap crossing
    Fort Stewart/Hunter Army Airfield
    497th Multi-Role Bridge Company

