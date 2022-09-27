497th Multi-Role Bridge Company complete Wet Gap Crossing Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to the 497th Multi-Role Bridge Company, 92nd Engineer Battalion, conduct a wet gap crossing Sept. 22, 2022, on Fort Stewart, Georgia. Bridge erection boats use ropes to quickly capture, maneuver, and emplace the bays. This training prepares the unit to face real-world scenarios they might encounter in large scale combat operations with a focus on assured mobility in a variety of challenging conditions. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. William Griffen, 50th Public Affairs Detachment)