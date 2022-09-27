FEMA staging at Maxwell

Equipment and supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Defense Logistics Agency continue to arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 27, 2022. The installation is an established Incident Support Base and is used to pre-position equipment and personnel to rapidly deploy to areas that may be affected by Hurricane Ian.
|09.27.2022
|09.27.2022 15:41
|B-Roll
|858806
|220927-F-XM554-1001
|DOD_109241114
|00:00:26
|MONTGOMERY, AL, US
|1
|1
