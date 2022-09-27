Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    FEMA staging at Maxwell

    MONTGOMERY, AL, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Greydon Furstenau 

    Air University Public Affairs

    Equipment and supplies for the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the Defense Logistics Agency continue to arrive at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, Sept. 27, 2022. The installation is an established Incident Support Base and is used to pre-position equipment and personnel to rapidly deploy to areas that may be affected by Hurricane Ian.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858806
    VIRIN: 220927-F-XM554-1001
    Filename: DOD_109241114
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: MONTGOMERY, AL, US 

    This work, FEMA staging at Maxwell, by A1C Greydon Furstenau, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Hurricane Ian
    Incident Staging Base

