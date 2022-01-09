The exact path of the storm may not be certain but what is certain are the steps you can take to get ready make a plan outline contact information for your people and evacuation routes.
Download emergency alerts to your phone. Listen to directions and updates from local authorities and have conversations with your people discuss steps to prepare with your family friends and neighbors visit ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others with you.
|Date Taken:
|09.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|858801
|VIRIN:
|220901-D-YR596-560
|Filename:
|DOD_109241059
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, FEMA PSA: Be Prepared, by Christine Gonsalves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
