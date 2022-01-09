FEMA PSA: Be Prepared

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The exact path of the storm may not be certain but what is certain are the steps you can take to get ready make a plan outline contact information for your people and evacuation routes.

Download emergency alerts to your phone. Listen to directions and updates from local authorities and have conversations with your people discuss steps to prepare with your family friends and neighbors visit ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others with you.