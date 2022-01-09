FEMA PSA: Be Prepared

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Christine Gonsalves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    The exact path of the storm may not be certain but what is certain are the steps you can take to get ready make a plan outline contact information for your people and evacuation routes.
    Download emergency alerts to your phone. Listen to directions and updates from local authorities and have conversations with your people discuss steps to prepare with your family friends and neighbors visit ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others with you.

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:37
