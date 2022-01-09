Chines: Learn Your Evacuation Routes

Do you know your evacuation route?
Step one is think about your community and surrounding area - What are all the ways you can leave your neighborhood
Step two - Learn your evacuation routes, practice with household, pets, and identify where you will stay.
Step three – when a disaster strikes follow the instructions from local emergency managers and first responders on how to get to safety
Visit Ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others
