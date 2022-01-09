Chines: Learn Your Evacuation Routes

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/858794" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Do you know your evacuation route?



Step one is think about your community and surrounding area - What are all the ways you can leave your neighborhood

Step two - Learn your evacuation routes, practice with household, pets, and identify where you will stay.

Step three – when a disaster strikes follow the instructions from local emergency managers and first responders on how to get to safety



Visit Ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others