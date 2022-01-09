Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Chines: Learn Your Evacuation Routes

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Christine Gonsalves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Do you know your evacuation route?

    Step one is think about your community and surrounding area - What are all the ways you can leave your neighborhood
    Step two - Learn your evacuation routes, practice with household, pets, and identify where you will stay.
    Step three – when a disaster strikes follow the instructions from local emergency managers and first responders on how to get to safety

    Visit Ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 858794
    VIRIN: 220901-D-YR596-985
    Filename: DOD_109241031
    Length: 00:00:39
    Language: Chinese
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chines: Learn Your Evacuation Routes, by Christine Gonsalves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    FEMA

