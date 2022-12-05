The 45th Reconnaissance Squadron loads up the bus at Offutt Air Force Base and heads one hour west to Lincoln, NE for a training flight.
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858792
|VIRIN:
|220512-F-JH094-880
|Filename:
|DOD_109241022
|Length:
|00:04:30
|Location:
|LINCOLN, NE, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 45th Recon Squadron Lincoln ops, by J.B. Artley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT