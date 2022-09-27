Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    President Biden Delivers Remarks on Health Care Costs, Medicare and Social Security

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DC, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    White House Communications Agency         

    President Biden delivers remarks focused on lowering health care costs and protecting and strengthening Medicare and Social Security.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:16
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 858791
    Filename: DOD_109241021
    Length: 00:23:57
    Location: DC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Biden Delivers Remarks on Health Care Costs, Medicare and Social Security, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    POTUS
    Social Security
    President Biden
    Medicare
    Health Care Costs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT