    Be Prepared- ASL

    UNITED STATES

    09.01.2022

    Video by Christine Gonsalves 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Be Prepared -- PSA
    The exact path of the storm may not be certain, but what is certain are the steps you can take to get ready
    • Make a plan – outline contact information for your people and evacuation routes
    • Download emergency alerts to your phone – Listen to directions and updates from local authorities
    • Have conversations with your people – discuss steps to prepare with family, friends, and neighbors
    Visit Ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 858789
    VIRIN: 220901-D-YR596-191
    Filename: DOD_109241009
    Length: 00:00:33
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Be Prepared- ASL, by Christine Gonsalves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    fema

