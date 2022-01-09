Be Prepared- ASL

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Be Prepared -- PSA

The exact path of the storm may not be certain, but what is certain are the steps you can take to get ready

• Make a plan – outline contact information for your people and evacuation routes

• Download emergency alerts to your phone – Listen to directions and updates from local authorities

• Have conversations with your people – discuss steps to prepare with family, friends, and neighbors

Visit Ready.gov for tips to prepare to protect yourself and others