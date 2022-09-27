Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stick and Stay On Mission

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Threat Reduction Agency's Chemical and Biological Technologies Department

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved an auto-injector for a single 10mg dose of naloxone that provides the Joint Force with an emergency medical countermeasure to protect against synthetic opioid intoxication. Previous treatment options were in 0.2mg, 0.4mg, and 2.0mg doses. This 10mg naloxone dose is both a pre-exposure protection and post-exposure treatment for highly potent synthetic opioids such as fentanyl that can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 15:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858784
    VIRIN: 222709-D-D0490-001
    Filename: DOD_109240996
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US 

    CBRNE
    chemical
    biological
    CBRN
    DTRA
    DTRA CB

