Stick and Stay On Mission

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently approved an auto-injector for a single 10mg dose of naloxone that provides the Joint Force with an emergency medical countermeasure to protect against synthetic opioid intoxication. Previous treatment options were in 0.2mg, 0.4mg, and 2.0mg doses. This 10mg naloxone dose is both a pre-exposure protection and post-exposure treatment for highly potent synthetic opioids such as fentanyl that can be 50 to 100 times stronger than morphine.
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858784
|VIRIN:
|222709-D-D0490-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109240996
|Length:
|00:00:35
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
