Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Suicide Prevention Month: Listen to your mental health's warning light

    RP, GERMANY

    09.07.2022

    Video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    For our final suicide prevention month post, Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, 10th AAMDC Command Sergeant Major, emphasizes the importance of getting help when you need it Sept. 7 in Sembach, Germany. Just like your car's warning signals, listen to your body's as well! (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid). If you’re thinking about suicide call 00-800-1273-8255 (in Europe). In the United States call 988 and press 1 for the Military Crisis Line. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.

    This work, Suicide Prevention Month: Listen to your mental health's warning light, by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

