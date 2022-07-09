For our final suicide prevention month post, Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, 10th AAMDC Command Sergeant Major, emphasizes the importance of getting help when you need it Sept. 7 in Sembach, Germany. Just like your car's warning signals, listen to your body's as well! (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid). If you’re thinking about suicide call 00-800-1273-8255 (in Europe). In the United States call 988 and press 1 for the Military Crisis Line. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 15:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|858780
|VIRIN:
|220907-A-JK865-903
|Filename:
|DOD_109240943
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Suicide Prevention Month: Listen to your mental health's warning light, by PFC Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
