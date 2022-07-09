Suicide Prevention Month: Listen to your mental health's warning light

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.





For our final suicide prevention month post, Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri, 10th AAMDC Command Sergeant Major, emphasizes the importance of getting help when you need it Sept. 7 in Sembach, Germany. Just like your car's warning signals, listen to your body's as well! (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Yesenia Cadavid). If you’re thinking about suicide call 00-800-1273-8255 (in Europe). In the United States call 988 and press 1 for the Military Crisis Line. The Lifeline provides 24/7, free and confidential support for people in distress, prevention and crisis resources for you or your loved ones.