    Operation Merbok Response - Typhoon Relief Alaska National Guard

    AK, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Video by Jay Martinez 

    National Guard Bureau

    More than 160 members of Joint Task Force Alaska have been activated following a disaster declaration issued on Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.
    As of Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, JTF-Alaska has logged over 2,000 personnel hours and removed more than 125,000 pounds of debris across 16 communities along the Western Alaska coastline.

    In addition, Alaska Army National Guard helicopters have flown more than 7,000 miles and logged more than 70 flight hours supporting Operation Merbok Response.

    Army National Guard Video by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal and Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 14:34
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858779
    VIRIN: 220927-Z-WL379-1001
    Filename: DOD_109240942
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AK, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Merbok Response - Typhoon Relief Alaska National Guard, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard
    Flood Response
    Alaska National Guard
    Operation Merbok Response
    JTF Alaska

