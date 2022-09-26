More than 160 members of Joint Task Force Alaska have been activated following a disaster declaration issued on Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.
As of Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, JTF-Alaska has logged over 2,000 personnel hours and removed more than 125,000 pounds of debris across 16 communities along the Western Alaska coastline.
In addition, Alaska Army National Guard helicopters have flown more than 7,000 miles and logged more than 70 flight hours supporting Operation Merbok Response.
Army National Guard Video by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal and Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega.
|09.26.2022
|09.27.2022 14:34
|Package
|858779
|220927-Z-WL379-1001
|DOD_109240942
|00:01:00
|AK, US
|1
|1
This work, Operation Merbok Response - Typhoon Relief Alaska National Guard, by Jay Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
