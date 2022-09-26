Operation Merbok Response - Typhoon Relief Alaska National Guard

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



More than 160 members of Joint Task Force Alaska have been activated following a disaster declaration issued on Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.

As of Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, JTF-Alaska has logged over 2,000 personnel hours and removed more than 125,000 pounds of debris across 16 communities along the Western Alaska coastline.



In addition, Alaska Army National Guard helicopters have flown more than 7,000 miles and logged more than 70 flight hours supporting Operation Merbok Response.



Army National Guard Video by 1st Lt. Balinda O'Neal and Staff Sgt. Kathryn Mazos-Vega.