    33rd FW repositions, secures F-35 before Hurricane Ian winds

    FL, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral 

    33rd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Nomads with the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron evacuate 25 F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 27, 2022. Leadership with the 33rd Fighter Wing directed the repositioning of aircraft to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to prepare for possible damaging winds caused by Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 14:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858778
    VIRIN: 220922-F-MX664-1001
    Filename: DOD_109240920
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: FL, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 33rd FW repositions, secures F-35 before Hurricane Ian winds, by SSgt Amber Litteral, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)

    TAGS

    Eglin AFB
    F-35A
    33rd FW
    HURCON
    Hurricane Ian

