33rd FW repositions, secures F-35 before Hurricane Ian winds

Nomads with the 33rd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron evacuate 25 F-35A Lightning II aircraft from Eglin Air Force Base, Florida, Sept. 27, 2022. Leadership with the 33rd Fighter Wing directed the repositioning of aircraft to Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, to prepare for possible damaging winds caused by Hurricane Ian. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Amber Litteral)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 14:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858778
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-MX664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109240920
|Length:
|00:02:34
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
US Northern Command (USNORTHCOM)
