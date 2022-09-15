Col. Casey Dodds, vice commander of the 910th Airlift Wing, took his final C-130H Hercules flight before his retirement, Sept. 15, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)
|Date Taken:
|09.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 14:13
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858776
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-KJ690-525
|Filename:
|DOD_109240876
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Vice commander takes final flight with 910th, Reserve, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
