    Vice commander takes final flight with 910th, Reserve

    YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, UNITED STATES

    09.15.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Col. Casey Dodds, vice commander of the 910th Airlift Wing, took his final C-130H Hercules flight before his retirement, Sept. 15, 2022. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 14:13
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858776
    VIRIN: 220915-F-KJ690-525
    Filename: DOD_109240876
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vice commander takes final flight with 910th, Reserve, by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ReserveReady

