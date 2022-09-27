220927-N-KY668-1001
NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sep. 27, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) departs Naval Station Mayport, Florida in preparation for hurricane Ian. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.
(U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins)
This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Sortie, by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
