Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Sortie

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Collins 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East, Detachment Southeast

    220927-N-KY668-1001

    NAVAL STATION MAYPORT, Fla. (Sep. 27, 2022) The Freedom-variant littoral combat ship USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) departs Naval Station Mayport, Florida in preparation for hurricane Ian. Minneapolis-Saint Paul is homeported at Naval Station Mayport, Florida.

    (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin G. Collins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 13:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858774
    VIRIN: 220927-N-KY668-1001
    Filename: DOD_109240870
    Length: 00:02:38
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul (LCS 21) Sortie, by PO2 Austin Collins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    LCS
    NAVSTA Mayport
    LCS21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT