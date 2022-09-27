Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Reinforcing NATO's Eastern flank

    GERMANY

    09.27.2022

    Video by Maj. Robert Fellingham 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Giancarlo Macri tells the first 10th AAMDC troops deploying to NATO's Eastern flank in February 2022, why their mission is so important.

    We are committed to defending every inch of NATO territory, including the skies.

    Following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, there has been an increased use of missiles, UAVs, and combat aircraft close to the borders of NATO nations. This increases the air and missile threat to NATO territory and populations, primarily due to miscalculation or loss of guidance or control.

    At the direction of the Secretary of Defense and at the invitation of our Allies, U.S. European Command, directed U.S. Army Europe and Africa’s 10th Army Air & Missile Defense Command to reposition two U.S. Patriot batteries to Poland in February 2022 and one Patriot missile battery to Slovakia in spring 2022. 10th AAMDC also deployed Avenger short-range air defense units to Poland, Romania, and Slovakia.

    NATO has taken a variety of steps to enhance vigilance and responsiveness, by increasing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and airborne early warning flights, activating the NATO response force, and conducting air patrols with the additional aircraft provided by Allies. The deployment of additional surface-based air & missile defense systems and their associated surface-based sensors aid in the early detection and tracking of air and missile threats. This will increase the holistic capability of NATO integrated air & missile defense, offering flexibility and redundancy across the Alliance.

    The deployment of these air & missile defense systems is purely defensive. They contribute to the robust shielding provided along NATO’s Eastern flank. The SBAMD systems will protect Allied, populations, territory, and our deployed forces from attack. NATO shares the responsibility with member nations to provide an integrated air and missile defense. Thus, the SBAMD deployments are agreed upon with host nations and are positioned to maximize the effectiveness of the systems.

