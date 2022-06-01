Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll How a KC-135 Stratotanker Gets Washed

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    01.06.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Tara Abrahams 

    940th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Steven Sparks, 940th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, explains how he and his team wash a KC-135 Stratotanker Jan. 6, 2022, at Beale Air Force Base, Calif. The main job of the wash is to prevent corrosion. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Tara R. Abrahams)

    Date Taken: 01.06.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 12:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858767
    VIRIN: 220106-F-KQ923-580
    PIN: 940
    Filename: DOD_109240729
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, B-Roll How a KC-135 Stratotanker Gets Washed, by TSgt Tara Abrahams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stratotanker
    crew chief
    KC-135
    Beale Air Force Base
    940th Air Refueling Wing
    U.S. Air Force Beale

