    Quantico Fall Uni-directional Flushing maintenance

    UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by Charles Wolf 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    U.S. Marine Corps informational video created to bring awareness to the Marine Corps Base Quantico community about the routine and scheduled Fall Uni-directional Flushing maintenance. The video informs the community that any discoloration in the lines during flushing can be cleared by running the water until it is clear. Video by Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire, Visual Effects by Charles Wolf

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 12:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858766
    VIRIN: 220927-M-XV579-0001
    Filename: DOD_109240701
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Quantico Fall Uni-directional Flushing maintenance, by Charles Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usmc
    marines
    maintenance
    quantico

