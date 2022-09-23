U.S. Marine Corps informational video created to bring awareness to the Marine Corps Base Quantico community about the routine and scheduled Fall Uni-directional Flushing maintenance. The video informs the community that any discoloration in the lines during flushing can be cleared by running the water until it is clear. Video by Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire, Visual Effects by Charles Wolf
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 12:46
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858766
|VIRIN:
|220927-M-XV579-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109240701
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Quantico Fall Uni-directional Flushing maintenance, by Charles Wolf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT