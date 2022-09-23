Quantico Fall Uni-directional Flushing maintenance

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps informational video created to bring awareness to the Marine Corps Base Quantico community about the routine and scheduled Fall Uni-directional Flushing maintenance. The video informs the community that any discoloration in the lines during flushing can be cleared by running the water until it is clear. Video by Lance Cpl. Sean LeClaire, Visual Effects by Charles Wolf