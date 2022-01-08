Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MUMT SOE 2 Situational Training Exercise – Week 1

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2022

    Courtesy Video

    CCDC Ground Vehicle Systems Center

    Garryowen Soldiers undergo new equipment training and situational exercises to assess capabilities of RCV platforms and their MET-D control vehicles.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2022
