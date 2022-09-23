U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provide fire support for U.S. Army paratroopers with 173rd Airborne Brigade during a combined arms live fire exercise on a maneuver range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 09:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858743
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-RG158-025
|Filename:
|DOD_109239883
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 173rd Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
