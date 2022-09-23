Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    173rd Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    09.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Ryan Parr 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army AH-64 Apache helicopters assigned to 12th Combat Aviation Brigade provide fire support for U.S. Army paratroopers with 173rd Airborne Brigade during a combined arms live fire exercise on a maneuver range at the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, Sept. 22, 2022. The 173rd Airborne Brigade is the U.S. Army's Contingency Response Force in Europe, providing rapidly deployable forces to the United States European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. Forward deployed across Italy and Germany, the brigade routinely trains alongside NATO allies and partners to build partnerships and strengthen the alliance.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 09:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858743
    VIRIN: 220923-A-RG158-025
    Filename: DOD_109239883
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 173rd Combined Arms Live Fire Exercise, by SPC Ryan Parr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    SkySoldiers
    StrongerTogether
    7thATC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT