B-Roll of U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Command held at Hoekstra Field on Caserma Ederle for outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling and incoming commander Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 07:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858740
|VIRIN:
|220714-A-MS182-603
|Filename:
|DOD_109239653
|Length:
|00:09:50
|Location:
|VICENZA, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, SETAF-AF Change of Command 2022 B-Roll, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
