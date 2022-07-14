Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    SETAF-AF Change of Command 2022 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    VICENZA, ITALY

    07.14.2022

    Video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-Roll of U.S Army Southern European Task Force, Africa Change of Command held at Hoekstra Field on Caserma Ederle for outgoing commander Maj. Gen. Andrew Rohling and incoming commander Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 07:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858740
    VIRIN: 220714-A-MS182-603
    Filename: DOD_109239653
    Length: 00:09:50
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SETAF-AF Change of Command 2022 B-Roll, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Vicenza
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT