Senior Airman Nyraysha Benjamin, 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel System Maintenance journeyman performs water sampling at a water supply pumphouse at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, September 8, 2022. Water and Fuel System Maintenance specialists help maintain water, septic distribution wastewater collection systems, liquid fuel storage and natural gas distribution on every base. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)
|Date Taken:
|09.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 10:37
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|858736
|VIRIN:
|220908-F-EN341-5416
|Filename:
|DOD_109239649
|Length:
|00:01:46
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I Am A Red Tail: Senior Airman Nyraysha Benjamin, by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT