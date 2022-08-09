Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am A Red Tail: Senior Airman Nyraysha Benjamin

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    09.08.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster 

    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

    Senior Airman Nyraysha Benjamin, 332d Expeditionary Civil Engineer Squadron Water and Fuel System Maintenance journeyman performs water sampling at a water supply pumphouse at an undisclosed location in Southwest Asia, September 8, 2022. Water and Fuel System Maintenance specialists help maintain water, septic distribution wastewater collection systems, liquid fuel storage and natural gas distribution on every base. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Jeffery Foster)

    Date Taken: 09.08.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 10:37
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 858736
    VIRIN: 220908-F-EN341-5416
    Filename: DOD_109239649
    Length: 00:01:46
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, I Am A Red Tail: Senior Airman Nyraysha Benjamin, by TSgt Jeffery Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Red Tails
    332d AEW
    Spit Fire
    332d Air Expeditionary Wing

