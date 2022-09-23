B-roll of Service members and contractors from Camp Darby and Vicenza participate in the 2022 edition of Escape From The Tower. The race starts from the leaning tower of Pisa and ends in Camp Darby. Shots of the race starting, the participants running.
Interview of Italian Camp Darby Commander Colonel RN Giuseppe MILANO
Interviews shot by Richard Santiago Camp Darby Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 06:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858735
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-MS182-886
|Filename:
|DOD_109239646
|Length:
|00:23:06
|Location:
|PISA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Escape From The Tower 2022, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT