Sanitized version. Service members and contractors from Camp Darby and Vicenza participate in the 2022 edition of Escape from the tower. The race starts from the leaning tower of Pisa and ends in Camp Darby.
Pisa, Italy
Colonel RN Giuseppe Milano
Camp Darby Italian Base commander
SPC Bailey Schmidt
Escape From the Tower Run Participant
Interviews shot by Richard Santiago Camp Darby Public Affairs Office
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 06:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858733
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-MS182-878
|Filename:
|DOD_109239628
|Length:
|00:00:53
|Location:
|PISA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Escape From The Tower 2022 Sanitized, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
