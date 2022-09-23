Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Escape From The Tower 2022 Sanitized

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PISA, ITALY

    09.23.2022

    Video by Spc. Giuseppe Terrasi 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sanitized version. Service members and contractors from Camp Darby and Vicenza participate in the 2022 edition of Escape from the tower. The race starts from the leaning tower of Pisa and ends in Camp Darby.
    Pisa, Italy

    Colonel RN Giuseppe Milano
    Camp Darby Italian Base commander

    SPC Bailey Schmidt
    Escape From the Tower Run Participant

    Interviews shot by Richard Santiago Camp Darby Public Affairs Office

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 06:44
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858733
    VIRIN: 220923-A-MS182-878
    Filename: DOD_109239628
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: PISA, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Escape From The Tower 2022 Sanitized, by SPC Giuseppe Terrasi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Camp Darby
    AFN Vicenza
    USAG Italy
    Escape From the Tower Run 2022

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT