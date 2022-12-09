Sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group 10 attend a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony held by the chief petty officer selectees aboard. This video features VFA-103 Command Master Chief Stephanie Canteen singing over clips of the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|09.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 04:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858724
|VIRIN:
|220912-N-BX517-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109239593
|Length:
|00:02:12
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) 9/11 Remembrance, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT