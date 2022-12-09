Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) 9/11 Remembrance

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    09.12.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    Sailors aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) and the embarked staff of Carrier Strike Group 10 attend a 9/11 Remembrance ceremony held by the chief petty officer selectees aboard. This video features VFA-103 Command Master Chief Stephanie Canteen singing over clips of the ceremony.

    Date Taken: 09.12.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 04:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858724
    VIRIN: 220912-N-BX517-1001
    Filename: DOD_109239593
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    9/11
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    September 11

