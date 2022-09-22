Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Clean Copy of PASA upgrades at Camp Darby

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    09.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Sterilized version of the AFN In Focus news story about the upgrades to the Pisa Ammunition Storage Area on Camp Darby, Italy.

    Interviews:
    MG Todd Wasmund SETAF-AF Commander
    COL Matthew Gomlak USAG Italy Commander
    CAPT Joseph Harder NAVFAC Commander

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 03:33
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858722
    VIRIN: 220922-A-IP596-1002
    Filename: DOD_109239556
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clean Copy of PASA upgrades at Camp Darby, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Camp Darby
    DMC
    PASA
    USAG Italy
    SETAF-AF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT