Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll package of upgrades at the Pisa Ammunition Storage Area

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    LIVORNO, ITALY

    09.22.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    B-roll of upgrades at the Pisa Ammunition Storage Area on Camp Darby, Italy. which include a reinforced rail head, new railroad tracks and a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new swing bridge.

    Interviews with:
    Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund SETAF-AF Commanding General
    Capt. Joseph Harder NAVFAC Commander
    Col. Matthew Gomlak USAG Italy Commander

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 02:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858718
    VIRIN: 220922-A-IP596-1003
    Filename: DOD_109239511
    Length: 00:11:52
    Location: LIVORNO, IT 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll package of upgrades at the Pisa Ammunition Storage Area, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Navy
    Camp Darby
    PASA
    USAG Italy
    SETAF-AF
    Swing Bridge

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT