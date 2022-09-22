B-roll of upgrades at the Pisa Ammunition Storage Area on Camp Darby, Italy. which include a reinforced rail head, new railroad tracks and a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new swing bridge.
Interviews with:
Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund SETAF-AF Commanding General
Capt. Joseph Harder NAVFAC Commander
Col. Matthew Gomlak USAG Italy Commander
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.27.2022 02:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858718
|VIRIN:
|220922-A-IP596-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109239511
|Length:
|00:11:52
|Location:
|LIVORNO, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll package of upgrades at the Pisa Ammunition Storage Area, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS
