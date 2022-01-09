Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Clean Copy of SETAF-AF COR

    VICENZA, ITALY

    09.01.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brandon Rickert 

    AFN Vicenza

    Clean Copy of AFN In Focus of the SETAF-AF change of responsibility ceremony.

    Podium speaker: CSM Reese Teakell
    Interview: CSM Charles Gregory

    Date Taken: 09.01.2022
    Date Posted: 09.27.2022 00:59
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858708
    VIRIN: 220901-A-IP596-1002
    Filename: DOD_109239456
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: VICENZA, IT 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Clean Copy of SETAF-AF COR, by SSG Brandon Rickert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    NCO
    Change of responsibility
    SETAF-AF

