Pacific Update (No Graphics) Vice President Kamala Harris Arrives in Japan

Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, to lead the United States delegation at the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and to meet with senior government officials to highlight the strength of the U.S alliance with Japan.