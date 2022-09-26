Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Vice President Kamala Harris Arrives in Japan

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    09.26.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup and Petty Officer 2nd Class Michael Flesch

    Media Center - Japan

    Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, to lead the United States delegation at the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and to meet with senior government officials to highlight the strength of the U.S alliance with Japan.

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 22:51
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 858706
    VIRIN: 220927-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_109239405
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Update (No Graphics) Vice President Kamala Harris Arrives in Japan, by PO2 Jack Aistrup and PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota Air Base
    VPOTUS
    USFJ
    IndoAsiaPacific
    IndoPacom
    Abe Shinzo

