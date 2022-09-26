Vice President Kamala Harris arrives at Yokota Air Base, Japan, to lead the United States delegation at the state funeral of former Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo and to meet with senior government officials to highlight the strength of the U.S alliance with Japan.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 22:51
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|858706
|VIRIN:
|220927-N-MD802-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109239405
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Update (No Graphics) Vice President Kamala Harris Arrives in Japan, by PO2 Jack Aistrup and PO2 Michael Flesch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT