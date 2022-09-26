Command Sergeant Major T.J. Holland talks about why Fort Bragg is the perfect place to host the U.S. Army's first ever Best Squad competition.
This work, Fort Bragg is proud to host U.S. Army Best Squad competition, by SPC Casey Brumbach, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
