The Fort Bliss commanding general has authorized the return of the Trusted Traveler Program. TTP allows vetted DOD ID card holders to escort guests on post without a formal base access pass.
Those without escorts can still continue to sign up for a recreational pass. For more information, visit home.army/mil/bliss and then click "Gate Information."
(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 16:34
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|858694
|VIRIN:
|220926-A-KV967-2001
|PIN:
|220926
|Filename:
|DOD_109239063
|Length:
|00:00:25
|Location:
|FORT BLISS, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Bliss Trusted Traveler Program returns, DOD ID card holders can escort guests without formal passes -- Social Media vid, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
