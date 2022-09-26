Bliss Trusted Traveler Program returns, DOD ID card holders can escort guests without formal passes -- Social Media vid

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Fort Bliss commanding general has authorized the return of the Trusted Traveler Program. TTP allows vetted DOD ID card holders to escort guests on post without a formal base access pass.



Those without escorts can still continue to sign up for a recreational pass. For more information, visit home.army/mil/bliss and then click "Gate Information."



(U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)