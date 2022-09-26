Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bliss Trusted Traveler Program returns, DOD ID card holders can escort guests without formal passes -- Social Media vid

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Video by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    The Fort Bliss commanding general has authorized the return of the Trusted Traveler Program. TTP allows vetted DOD ID card holders to escort guests on post without a formal base access pass.

    Those without escorts can still continue to sign up for a recreational pass. For more information, visit home.army/mil/bliss and then click "Gate Information."

    (U.S. Army video by David Poe, Fort Bliss Garrison Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 16:34
    Category: PSA
    Location: FORT BLISS, TX, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bliss Trusted Traveler Program returns, DOD ID card holders can escort guests without formal passes -- Social Media vid, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

