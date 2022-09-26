Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing prepare to take-off on board KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 91st and 50th Air Refueling Wing Squadrons, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sep. 26, 2022. The Airmen evacuated the aircraft in preparation for Hurricane Ian.
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858691
|VIRIN:
|220926-F-OH732-626
|Filename:
|DOD_109239009
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hurricane Ian Evacuation, by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT