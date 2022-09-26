Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hurricane Ian Evacuation

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Hiram Martinez 

    6th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 6th Air Refueling Wing prepare to take-off on board KC-135 Stratotankers assigned to the 91st and 50th Air Refueling Wing Squadrons, MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, Sep. 26, 2022. The Airmen evacuated the aircraft in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858691
    VIRIN: 220926-F-OH732-626
    Filename: DOD_109239009
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Ian Evacuation, by SrA Hiram Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    Evacuation
    KC-135
    MacDill
    airforcenewswire

