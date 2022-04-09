B-Roll of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team during the Garmin Kansas City airshow, Kansas City, Kansas, Sep. 3-4, 2022.
U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858687
|VIRIN:
|220904-F-CJ645-019
|Filename:
|DOD_109238916
|Length:
|00:02:16
|Location:
|KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Garmin Kansas City Airshow, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
