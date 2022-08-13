B-Roll package of the A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team during the Props and Pistons Festival in Akron, Ohio, Aug. 13-14, 2022.
U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jacob T. Stephens
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 17:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858684
|VIRIN:
|220813-F-CJ645-128
|Filename:
|DOD_109238862
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|AKRON, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Props and Pistons Festival 2022 - Akron, Ohio, by SSgt Jacob Stephens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
