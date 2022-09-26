A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 aircraft crew conducts a fly-over of the different ports in the Tampa Bay region prior to Hurricane Ian landfall Sept. 26, 2022. The Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, HC-144 flight covered nearly the entire southern edge of Florida. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)
|Date Taken:
|09.26.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 15:21
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858680
|VIRIN:
|260922-G-YF993-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109238809
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|CLEARWATER, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crews conduct port assessments in preparation for Hurricane Ian, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT