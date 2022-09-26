Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crews conduct port assessments in preparation for Hurricane Ian

    CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES

    09.26.2022

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater C-130 aircraft crew conducts a fly-over of the different ports in the Tampa Bay region prior to Hurricane Ian landfall Sept. 26, 2022. The Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater, HC-144 flight covered nearly the entire southern edge of Florida. (Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Erik Villa Rodriguez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.26.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 15:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858680
    VIRIN: 260922-G-YF993-1001
    Filename: DOD_109238809
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: CLEARWATER, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater crews conduct port assessments in preparation for Hurricane Ian, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Coast Guard

