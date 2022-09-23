Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tripler Army Medical Center Best Medic Competition

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.23.2022

    Video by John Billon 

    Tripler Army Medical Center

    13 Competitors from Tripler Army Medical Center and Desmond Doss Health Clinic competed in the Best Medic Competition from 21 – 23 September 2022.

    It was a great opportunity for the Soldiers to challenge their physical and mental abilities. They had to THINK QUICK, ACT, and REACT!

    Congratulations to Maj. Benjaman Wunderlich, 1st Lt. Sarah Davis, 1st Lt. Molly Murphy, 1st Lt. Madelyn Gagliardi, 1st Lt. Rylee Fluharty, 1st Lt. Josiah Tuch, 1st Lt. Auston Thornton, Sgt. 1st Class Handerson Castillo, Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Avogaro, Staff Sgt. Keiji Mercado, Staff Sgt. Heekyu Chang, Staff Sgt. Luis Perez, Sgt. Joseph Paladino for having the personal courage to challenge yourselves. (Video by: Master Sgt. Jeffrey M. Thomas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 14:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858660
    VIRIN: 220923-O-QQ208-592
    Filename: DOD_109238548
    Length: 00:04:09
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tripler Army Medical Center Best Medic Competition, by John Billon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tripler

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT