Tripler Army Medical Center Best Medic Competition

13 Competitors from Tripler Army Medical Center and Desmond Doss Health Clinic competed in the Best Medic Competition from 21 – 23 September 2022.
It was a great opportunity for the Soldiers to challenge their physical and mental abilities. They had to THINK QUICK, ACT, and REACT!
Congratulations to Maj. Benjaman Wunderlich, 1st Lt. Sarah Davis, 1st Lt. Molly Murphy, 1st Lt. Madelyn Gagliardi, 1st Lt. Rylee Fluharty, 1st Lt. Josiah Tuch, 1st Lt. Auston Thornton, Sgt. 1st Class Handerson Castillo, Sgt. 1st Class Carlos Avogaro, Staff Sgt. Keiji Mercado, Staff Sgt. Heekyu Chang, Staff Sgt. Luis Perez, Sgt. Joseph Paladino for having the personal courage to challenge yourselves. (Video by: Master Sgt. Jeffrey M. Thomas)
