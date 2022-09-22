Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Advanced Electro-Optical System (AEOS) telescope receives a recoat

    HI, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Video by John James 

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    The 3.6-meter, 75-ton Advanced Electro-Optical System (AEOS) telescope, shown with the mirror recoat team, is the largest optical telescope in the Department of Defense. In mid-2021, the mirror received its second recoat since the installation of AEOS at the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing site in 1997. Keeping the mirror in prime condition is important in meeting the U.S. Space Force’s space domain awareness mission.

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 13:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858658
    VIRIN: 220922-F-CM244-994
    Filename: DOD_109238514
    Length: 00:06:45
    Location: HI, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, The Advanced Electro-Optical System (AEOS) telescope receives a recoat, by John James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Force Research Laboratory

    AFRL

