The Advanced Electro-Optical System (AEOS) telescope receives a recoat

The 3.6-meter, 75-ton Advanced Electro-Optical System (AEOS) telescope, shown with the mirror recoat team, is the largest optical telescope in the Department of Defense. In mid-2021, the mirror received its second recoat since the installation of AEOS at the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing site in 1997. Keeping the mirror in prime condition is important in meeting the U.S. Space Force’s space domain awareness mission.