The 3.6-meter, 75-ton Advanced Electro-Optical System (AEOS) telescope, shown with the mirror recoat team, is the largest optical telescope in the Department of Defense. In mid-2021, the mirror received its second recoat since the installation of AEOS at the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing site in 1997. Keeping the mirror in prime condition is important in meeting the U.S. Space Force’s space domain awareness mission.
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 13:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858658
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-CM244-994
|Filename:
|DOD_109238514
|Length:
|00:06:45
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, The Advanced Electro-Optical System (AEOS) telescope receives a recoat, by John James, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Air Force Research Laboratory
LEAVE A COMMENT