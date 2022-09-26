JKO FAQ - Connecting your profile to an Organization or Audience within JKO

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



To keep groups of users organized for the assignment and recording of the training, your trainer may ask you to add your organization, an audience, or both to your JKO profile. Joining either one takes only a few clicks. The benefit is that any courses assigned to that group will automatically be added to your training tab. You won’t have to locate them in the course catalog or manually enroll.