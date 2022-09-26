Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JKO FAQ - Connecting your profile to an Organization or Audience within JKO

    09.26.2022

    Video by Senior Chief Petty Officer William Wolfe 

    Joint Staff Public Affairs

    To keep groups of users organized for the assignment and recording of the training, your trainer may ask you to add your organization, an audience, or both to your JKO profile. Joining either one takes only a few clicks. The benefit is that any courses assigned to that group will automatically be added to your training tab. You won’t have to locate them in the course catalog or manually enroll.

