JKO FAQ - Connecting your profile to an Organization or Audience within JKO

To keep groups of users organized for the assignment and recording of the training, your trainer may ask you to add your organization, an audience, or both to your JKO profile. Joining either one takes only a few clicks. The benefit is that any courses assigned to that group will automatically be added to your training tab. You won’t have to locate them in the course catalog or manually enroll.
|09.26.2022
Date Posted: 09.26.2022
Category: Video Productions
|858642
|220926-N-IH407-014
|DOD_109238337
|00:02:59
|SUFFOLK, VA, US
|0
|0
