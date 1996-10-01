Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    From Out of the Fire, An AH64 refueling fire mishap

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    01.10.1996

    Video by Angela Grice 

    U.S. Army Combat Readiness Center

    CW3 Boyd "Skip" Tackett shares his story. He survived severe burns suffered from an AH-64 refueling accident. While this is an older video it is still very relevant. Great learning tool.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.10.1996
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 10:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 858630
    VIRIN: 960110-A-XQ873-252
    PIN: 199664
    Filename: DOD_109238034
    Length: 00:39:18
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, From Out of the Fire, An AH64 refueling fire mishap, by Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AH64

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT