CW3 Boyd "Skip" Tackett shares his story. He survived severe burns suffered from an AH-64 refueling accident. While this is an older video it is still very relevant. Great learning tool.
|Date Taken:
|01.10.1996
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 10:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|858630
|VIRIN:
|960110-A-XQ873-252
|PIN:
|199664
|Filename:
|DOD_109238034
|Length:
|00:39:18
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, From Out of the Fire, An AH64 refueling fire mishap, by Angela Grice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
