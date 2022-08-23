AB 201 Air Advisors train Niger Armed Forces - BROLL

AGADEZ, Niger - U.S. Air Force Air Advisors from the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron educate (FAN) Niger Armed Forces, (French: Forces armées nigériennes) members on proper shooting techniques of the AK-47 in Agadez, Niger, Aug. 23, 2022. Training alongside African partners forges relationships and builds confidence to cohesively join forces anytime, anywhere.
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 10:19
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858627
|VIRIN:
|220823-F-IT949-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109238008
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|AGADEZ, NE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
