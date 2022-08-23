Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AB 201 Air Advisors train Niger Armed Forces - BROLL

    AGADEZ, NIGER

    08.23.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Alexandra Longfellow 

    435th Air Expeditionary Wing

    AGADEZ, Niger - U.S. Air Force Air Advisors from the 409th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron educate (FAN) Niger Armed Forces, (French: Forces armées nigériennes) members on proper shooting techniques of the AK-47 in Agadez, Niger, Aug. 23, 2022. Training alongside African partners forges relationships and builds confidence to cohesively join forces anytime, anywhere.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 10:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858627
    VIRIN: 220823-F-IT949-3001
    Filename: DOD_109238008
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: AGADEZ, NE

    TAGS

    USAFE
    USAFRICOM
    AFAFRICA
    Niger
    435AEW
    409AEG

