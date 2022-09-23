Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Escape From the Tower Run 2022

    PISA, ITALY

    09.23.2022

    Video by Vincenzo Vitiello 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Over 100 runners took part in the "Escape from the Tower" run, a perfect day to run, fresh air and shining sun was the frame of a 12 Km run form the leaning tower of Comune di Pisa to Camp Darby Military installation, Pisa, Italy, Sep 23, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)

    Date Taken: 09.23.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 09:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858623
    VIRIN: 220923-A-IG394-001
    Filename: DOD_109237963
    Length: 00:02:57
    Location: PISA, IT 

    This work, Escape From the Tower Run 2022, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    173rd Airborne Brigade
    run
    Camp Darby
    Pisa
    USAG
    TSAE
    RTSD South
    StrongEurope
    Garrison Italy
    7ATC
    IMCOM Europe
    StrongerTogether
    Escape from the Tower

