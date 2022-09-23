Over 100 runners took part in the "Escape from the Tower" run, a perfect day to run, fresh air and shining sun was the frame of a 12 Km run form the leaning tower of Comune di Pisa to Camp Darby Military installation, Pisa, Italy, Sep 23, 2022. (U.S. Army video by Vincenzo Vitiello)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 09:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858623
|VIRIN:
|220923-A-IG394-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109237963
|Length:
|00:02:57
|Location:
|PISA, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Escape From the Tower Run 2022, by Vincenzo Vitiello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT