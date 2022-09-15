African Land Forces Colloquium 22

The Second Annual African Land Forces Colloquium took place in Grafenwoehr and The Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels. The theme for this year's colloquium is U.S. Army Europe and Africa institutional training, Train to Fight!!
This video was filmed on September 15, 2022
Video by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria
Produced by SGT Alaura Lucas, AFN Bavaria
Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund
Commanding General, US Army Southern European Task Force
