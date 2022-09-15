Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    African Land Forces Colloquium 22

    HOHENFELS, GERMANY

    09.15.2022

    Video by Sgt. Alaura Lucas 

    AFN Bavaria

    The Second Annual African Land Forces Colloquium took place in Grafenwoehr and The Joint Multinational Readiness Center in Hohenfels. The theme for this year's colloquium is U.S. Army Europe and Africa institutional training, Train to Fight!!

    This video was filmed on September 15, 2022
    Video by SGT Shamel Joyner, AFN Bavaria
    Produced by SGT Alaura Lucas, AFN Bavaria

    @0:07
    Maj. Gen. Todd Wasmund
    Commanding General, US Army Southern European Task Force

    Date Taken: 09.15.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 08:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858615
    VIRIN: 220915-A-DW140-403
    Filename: DOD_109237908
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: HOHENFELS, DE 

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, African Land Forces Colloquium 22, by SGT Alaura Lucas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stronger Together
    ALFC
    ALFC22

