U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct force-on-force training during Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 22, 2022. Exercise Fuji Viper exemplifies a commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.26.2022 06:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858607
|VIRIN:
|220920-M-KM064-899
|Filename:
|DOD_109237755
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Fuji Viper 22.5 Force-On-Force Training, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT