    JAPAN

    09.20.2022

    Video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 3d Marines conduct force-on-force training during Fuji Viper 22.5 at Combined Arms Training Center, Camp Fuji, Japan, Sept. 22, 2022. Exercise Fuji Viper exemplifies a commitment to realistic training that produces lethal, ready, and adaptable forces capable of decentralized operations across a wide range of missions. 3/3 is forward deployed in the Indo-Pacific under 4th Marines, 3d Marine Division as part of the Unit Deployment Program. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kallahan Morris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.20.2022
    Date Posted: 09.26.2022 06:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 858607
    VIRIN: 220920-M-KM064-899
    Filename: DOD_109237755
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuji Viper 22.5 Force-On-Force Training, by Sgt Kallahan Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    3d Battalion
    Marines
    Ready
    Lethal
    3D MARDIV
    3d Marines
    EABO

