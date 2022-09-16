TV spot highlighting the meaning of Hispanic Heritage month to Yokota's Hispanic community.
|Date Taken:
|09.16.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 23:56
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|858600
|VIRIN:
|220915-F-BS430-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109237514
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Hispanic Heritage Month, by SrA Marcus Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT