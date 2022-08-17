Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    623rd MCT English Lesson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    08.17.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Ferrero 

    AFN Tokyo

    Soldiers from the 623rd Movement Control Team, 35th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion volunteered to teach English to local children in the community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.17.2022
    Date Posted: 09.25.2022 21:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 858598
    VIRIN: 220817-N-BD319-274
    Filename: DOD_109237389
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 623rd MCT English Lesson, by PO2 Adam Ferrero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    English
    Camp Zama
    623rd MCT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT