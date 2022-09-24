Service members assigned to Joint Task Force – Bethel arrive in Toksook Bay, Alaska, via a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter assigned to A Company, 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment, to assist in debris cleanup and conduct damage assessments as part of Operation Merbok Response, Sept. 24, 2022. More than 130 members of the Alaska Organized Militia, which includes members of the Alaska National Guard, Alaska State Defense Force and Alaska Naval Militia, were activated following a disaster declaration issued Sept. 17 after the remnants of Typhoon Merbok caused dramatic flooding across more than 1,000 miles of Alaskan coastline.
|Date Taken:
|09.24.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 19:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858595
|VIRIN:
|220924-Z-CA180-2100
|Filename:
|DOD_109237310
|Length:
|00:03:02
|Location:
|TOKSOOK BAY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Joint Task Force – Bethel service members assist Toksook Bay following disaster declaration, by 1LT Balinda ONeal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT