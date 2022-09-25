The U.S. Navy Parachute Team, nicknamed the Leap Frogs, and the U.S. Army Parachute Team, the Golden Knights, prepare for and conduct an aerial demonstration from a U.S. Army C-147A at the 2022 Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Air Show at MCAS Miramar, San Diego, California, Sept. 25, 2022. The Leap Frogs Navy Parachute Team is made up of active-duty Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-craft Crewmen and support personnel. The Golden Knights perform in more than 100 events per year, the name “Golden” signifies the gold medals the team won in international competitions, and “Knights” alludes to the team’s ambition to conquer the skies. The theme for the 2022 MCAS Miramar Air Show, “Marines Fight, Evolve and Win,” reflects the Marine Corps’ ongoing modernization efforts to prepare for future conflicts. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rachaelanne Woodward)
|Date Taken:
|09.25.2022
|Date Posted:
|09.25.2022 19:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|858588
|VIRIN:
|220925-M-SV143-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109237204
|Length:
|00:01:24
|Location:
|MCAS MIRAMAR, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Miramar Air Show 2022: Golden Knights and Leap Frogs 9/25, by Sgt Rachaelanne Woodward, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
